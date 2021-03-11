"It's finally time that someone tells the truth."

So says one of the voices in the explosive trailer for Moment of Truth, the upcoming five-part docuseries exploring the untold story of the murder of James Jordan Sr., the father of NBA legend Michael Jordan. EW is exclusively debuting the trailer above.

After being reported missing in the summer of 1993, the elder Jordan was found slain in his home state of North Carolina, and two teenagers, Larry Demery and Daniel Green, were charged and convicted of the crime. The tragedy and fallout for M.J. and his family were shown in last year's buzzy sports docuseries The Last Dance. Michael Jordan would announce his first retirement from basketball only a few months after his father's death.

Image zoom James Jordan Sr. and Michael Jordan | Credit: Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

"This is a case that has been shrouded in mystery and urban legend for nearly three decades," Moment of Truth co-director Matthew Perniciario tells EW. "Our goal in making this series was to take a never-before-seen level of investigative detail, as well as humanity, in the telling of this story. To look at the facts of what transpired, dispel any of the longstanding rumors, and evaluate the evidence, including new pieces of information that have emerged which were not made known to the jury at the time of trial, and ultimately resulted in the convictions of Daniel Green and Larry Demery for this crime."

He adds, "Growing up in North Carolina in the '90s myself, it is a story I've been familiar with for some time, so when the opportunity to work on this project presented itself, I felt connected to it immediately. A lot of the matters we explore, I witnessed them firsthand during that time and they greatly informed not only who I am as a person, but also the stories I've committed to telling in my work."

Moment of Truth premieres April 2 on IMDb TV.