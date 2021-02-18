Mom to end after season 8 at CBS

Mom will end after eight seasons on CBS, it was announced Wednesday.

The Chuck Lorre comedy followed Christy [Anna Faris] and Bonnie Plunkett [Allison Janney], a dysfunctional mother and daughter battling addiction who find common ground as they navigate sobriety. Farris announced her departure from the series after seven seasons to "pursue new opportunities."

"For the past eight years, we've had the great honor to bring these wonderful characters to life, sharing their struggles and triumphs with millions of viewers every week," said executive producers Lorre, Gemma Baker, and Nick Bakay.

"From the beginning, we set out to tell stories about recovery from alcoholism and addiction that are rarely portrayed in a network comedy series," they continued. "Whether it was the emotional reactions of the live audience on tape night inside Stage 20, or discussions at The White House regarding the opioid crisis, or the personal stories we continue to receive on social media, we take great pride in knowing Mom has positively impacted so many lives. We are forever grateful to our brilliant cast and guest stars, wonderful writers, and amazing crew for going on this journey with us."

Throughout the show's run on CBS, it earned numerous accolades, with Janney winning two consecutive Primetime Emmy Awards in 2014 and 2015.

"Such a huge bummer," Kristen Johnston, who plays Tammy on the show, tweeted. "This show has been such a total joy & honor to be a part of. It's been life-changing for me to be on a show that's about recovery & women supporting each other thru thick & thin. Plus, 'Mom' has the BEST fans ever."

Mom's series finale will air on Thursday, May 6, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.