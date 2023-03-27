The two join previously announced host Quinta Brunson.

Molly Shannon and Ana de Armas to host Saturday Night Live

Live from New York, it's a stacked Saturday Night Live line up.

Molly Shannon and Ana de Armas have been tapped to host upcoming episodes of the long-running NBC showcase. Shannon will host the April 8 episode alongside musical guest Jonas Brothers, while Armas will host the April 15 episode with Karol G.

Molly Shannon; Ana de Armas Molly Shannon; Ana de Armas | Credit: Michael Rowe/Getty Images; Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Shannon was previously a cast member on SNL between 1995 and 2001 and made her hosting debut in April 2007. She's made a handful of cameos since, including via Zoom in April 2020 for the Hal Willner tribute. Shannon can be seen in Zach Braff's A Good Person opposite Florence Pugh and Morgan Freeman and will appear in season 3 of The Other Two, premiering May 4 on HBO Max.

Armas, on the other hand, will make her big Studio 8H debut in promotion of Ghosted, her upcoming Apple TV+ action romance film with Chris Evans.

The two join previously announced host Quinta Brunson, who will take the stage for the April 1 episode with musical guest Lil Yachty in promotion of her hit ABC sitcom Abbott Elementary.

Lil Yachty and Karol G will make their SNL debuts, while Jonas Brothers celebrate their third time on the stage. Lil Yachty's current album Let's Start Here debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's top rock and alternative charts earlier this year, while Karol G's Mañana Será Bonito recently became the first all-Spanish album by a female artist to hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The Jonas Brothers' sixth album The Album, featuring single "Waffle House," will release May 12.

SNL airs Saturdays on NBC and Peacock coast-to-coast at 11:30 p.m. ET.

