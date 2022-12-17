Molly Ringwald joins Single Drunk Female for Breakfast Club reunion with Ally Sheedy

Ringwald is set to guest-star on an episode of the Freeform comedy.

SINGLE DRUNK FEMALE Single Drunk Female (TV series) Show More About Single Drunk Female (TV series) type TV Show network genre Comedy

They won't be spending their Saturday in detention this time around.

EW can exclusively reveal that Molly Ringwald is joining the cast of Freeform's Single Drunk Female in season 2. Ringwald is set to guest-star in an episode of the comedy, which follows Samantha Fink (Sofia Black-D'Elia) on her sobriety journey. Season 1 saw Sam get fired from her job and return home to face her complicated relationship with her mother, Carol (Ally Sheedy). By season's end, Sam celebrated one year of sobriety and had to walk away from her relationship with James (Garrick Bernard) after he relapsed.

As for Ringwald, she's set to play Alice, Carol's wry, witty, "perfect" sister-in-law and Sam's favorite aunt. Alice always does things slightly better than Carol, just enough to get under her skin, and Sam idolizes her.

Single Drunk Female Molly Ringwald and Ally Sheedy on the set of 'Single Drunk Female' | Credit: Freeform

As exciting as it is for fans of the show to meet another member of the family, this casting is particularly exciting for John Hughes fans. Ringwald and Sheedy starred in the classic 1985 film The Breakfast Club as Claire (Ringwald) and Allison (Sheedy).

Now, 37 years after the film premiered, EW has an exclusive photo of their reunion. Sheedy tells EW, "Molly is such a meaningful friend to me and we've only grown closer over the years. I delight in her company so working on our episode together was a joy. And I think she's brilliant… so there's that! Very grateful for her work on our show."

Ringwald shared a similar sentiment, saying, "Acting with Ally Sheedy is like being with a member of my family. We have so much history we barely need to even speak. The challenge is trying not to cry! Getting to be on set with her again was one of the best parts of my year."

Single Drunk Female season 2 is expected in early 2023.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: