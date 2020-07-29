Moesha, Girlfriends, Sister, Sister, more classic Black comedies are headed to Netflix

Netflix is ready to transport its audience to an era that was COVID-19 free and laughs were much easier to find.

The streamer announced on Tuesday it has acquired the rights to seven classic Black comedies including Moesha, Girlfriends, Sister, Sister, The Game, The Parkers, Half & Half, and One on One. Series stars Tracee Ellis Ross, Tia and Tamera Mowry, Brandy Norwood, Coby Bell, Pooch Hall, Shar Jackson, Essence Atkins, Jackeé Harry, and more shared a special message with fans to celebrate the announcement.

"Time to pop bottles," Netflix's Strong Black Lead account tweeted on Wednesday. The tweet confirms when each series will magically appear in their content library and the breakdown is as follows:

Moesha- August 1

The Game (S1-3)- August 15

Sister, Sister- September 1

Girlfriends- September 11

The Parkers- October 1

Half & Half- October 15

One on One- October 15

