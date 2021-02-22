Modern Love type TV Show network Amazon genre Romantic Comedy

Anthology

Amazon is spreading the love of Modern Love around to a brand-new cast for the upcoming second season.

Others included in the massive cast are Gbenga Akinnagbe (The Deuce), Susan Blackwell (Madam Secretary), Lucy Boynton (Bohemian Rhapsody), Tom Burke (Mank), Zoe Chao (Love Life), Maria Dizzia (Orange Is the New Black), newcomer Grace Edwards, Tony Award nominee Kathryn Gallagher (Jagged Little Pill), Telci Huynh (God Friended Me), Tony Award winner Nikki M. James (Book of Mormon), Aparna Nancherla (Corporate), Larry Owens (High Maintenance), Zane Pais (Room 104), Isaac Powell (Dear Evan Hansen), Ben Rappaport (For the People), Milan Ray (Troop Zero), Marquis Rodriguez (When They See Us), James Scully (You), Zuzanna Szadkowski (Gossip Girl), Lulu Wilson (The Glorias), Don Wycherley (Wild Mountain Thyme), and Jeena Yi (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt).

Image zoom Credit: Ian Gavan/Getty Images; Dia Dipasupil/WireImage; Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Actor Andrew Rannells (Black Monday, The Boys in the Band) is set to direct an episode of season 2, one that is based on a personal essay he wrote for the Times column. John Crowley (Brooklyn), Marta Cunningham (Insecure), and Jesse Peretz (GLOW) will also direct episodes, with Celine Held and Logan George (Topside) co-directing an episode.

Season 2 films in Albany, New York City, Schenectady, and Troy, New York, as well as Dublin, Ireland. The show will return to Amazon Prime Video sometime later this year.

"We're so excited to bring a second season of this series to life, and give an opportunity to really shine a light on what matters most," showrunner John Carney said in a statement. "With so much uncertainty in our current world, these stories bring truth and love to people everywhere, and I'm so appreciative to be a part of making that happen."

Carney also writes, directs, and executive produces Modern Love.

