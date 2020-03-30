Modern Family type TV Show network ABC Where to watch Close Streaming Options

You have now entered the second-to-last-ever week that Modern Family will air, and the Dunphy-Pritchett-Tuckers are approaching the throes of change. In this week's episode, titled "I'm Going to Miss This," Cameron (Eric Stonestreet) and Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) say goodbye to the duplex they've shared with Lily (Aubrey Anderson-Emmons) and hello to a new house, and Mitchell is having a difficult time with the letting-go process. A new house, though, will be more accommodating for their expanding family, as the adoption went through, and the Tuckers will welcome a baby boy.

But how exactly to announce the arrival of the new family member? If you remember Lily's grand entrance in the very first episode of the series — cue The Lion King — you might have guessed that Cam feels pressure (self-imposed) to turn this into spectacle. In this exclusive clip from the episode, witness what he has come up with. You will never hear "I hope you like baby!" the same way again. But then again, you'll probably never hear anyone say that again.

Modern Family airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. The series finale will be unveiled next Wednesday — with a one-hour documentary about the show right before it — and you can get a first look at the action through photos and quotes right over here. “It was like a beautiful torture," star Ty Burrell told EW. "It was like being at a wedding and a funeral at the same time.”

