Wondering what Modern Family will scare up for its annual Halloween episode? Stick a knife in that wonder because you’re about to find out. “Good Grief,” which airs Oct. 24 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, will bring all sorts of new tricks, treats, and costumes, along with some huge news. “Something very unexpected happens that is every family’s worst nightmare,” hints co-creator Steve Levitan to EW. While you ponder that, scroll through the following first-look images to see what lurks in the Dunphy/Pritchett households…if you dare! (You should dare.)