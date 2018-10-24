Modern Family costume designers on 10 seasons of Halloween looks

A Modern Halloween
Karen Neal/ABC via Getty Images
Phil and Claire as a zombie bride and groom (season 2)
Karen Neal/ABC/Getty Images
Haley as a "sexy" Mother Teresa (season 2)
Karen Neal/ABC/Getty Images
Claire as Little Bo-Peep (season 4)
Peter "Hopper" Stone/ABC via Getty Images
Claire as Little Bo-Peep: The Undead version (season 4)
Peter "Hopper" Stone/ABC/Getty Images
Phil's "Awesomeland" rainbow tuxedo (season 6)
John Fleenor/ABC/Getty Images
Manny as Dalton Trumbo (season 8)
ABC
Claire as Wonder Woman — and Phil as her pumpkin-boating partner (season 9)
Ron Tom/ABC
Cam as Meghan Markle (season 10)
Tony Rivetti/ABC
Mitch as Prince Harry (season 10)
Tony Rivetti/ABC
1 of 10
Advertisement