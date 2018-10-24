Modern Family costume designers on 10 seasons of Halloween looks

Friedberg’s last season as the ABC comedy series’ costume designer was season 6, and she says its Halloween episode was her all-time favorite. “Phil’s ‘Awesomeland’ tuxedo began as a white tuxedo that we airbrushed rainbow, all the way from his shoes to his top hat,” says Freidberg. “We tried to find a pre-made rainbow suit, we tried to find rainbow fabric, but with the limited time we had to pull it together, it made the most sense to dye it. The end result was really spectacular. It was really, really fun to do.”