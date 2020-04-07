Modern Family finale: Cast says goodbye in emotional behind-the-scenes photos

The two-part farewell airs April 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.
By Dan Snierson
April 07, 2020 at 12:45 PM EDT

Modern Family signs off

Joe Pugliese for Twentieth Century Fox Television

In late February, a famous family found itself down to its final farewell. The cast and producers of Modern Family filmed the very last episode of its 11-season run — No. 250, for those who like big, clean numbers — capping the mockumentary comedy’s celebrated, Emmy-studded run. It was a tough task to bid adieu to the Dunphys, Pritchetts, and Tuckers after all this time, and emotions were running understandably high for the cast. “I hope people will forgive us for breaking character a bit, because it was actually a little tricky to delineate,” Ty Burrell, a.k.a. Phil, told EW. “[The finale] really has to do with that feeling that this chapter of this family is over. This magical period in their lives won’t be the same anymore, and people are wrestling with a lot of the same feelings we were wrestling with.”

You can experience some of those feelings secondhand right here: Photographer Joe Pugliese was on hand to capture the colorful behind-the-scenes emotions in black and white, and the following images document the cast and producers savoring their last laughs (and shedding a few tears). After you compose yourself, check out the one-hour series finale (Wednesday, 9 p.m. ET/PT, ABC) to see how the sentimental send-off turned out in front of the cameras.

Rico Rodriguez (Manny), Ariel Winter (Alex), Nolan Gould (Luke), Ty Burrell (Phil), Julie Bowen (Claire), Lily (Aubrey Anderson-Emmons), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Mitchell), and Eric Stonestreet (Cameron) catch up between takes

Joe Pugliese for Twentieth Century Fox Television

Julie Bowen confers with Modern crew members Trey Clinesmith and John Stradling

Joe Pugliese for Twentieth Century Fox Television
Co-creator Steven Levitan offers direction to Ferguson, Stonestreet, and guest star Elizabeth Banks (Sal)

Joe Pugliese for Twentieth Century Fox Television
Ferguson and Stonestreet get in tune

Joe Pugliese/Twentieth Century Fox Television

Co-creator Christopher Lloyd observes the action with Jeremy Maguire (Joe)

Joe Pugliese for Twentieth Century Fox Television
Gail Mancuso (director of the finale's second half) helms the action in front of Maguire

Joe Pugliese/Twentieth Century Fox Television
Gould and Sarah Hyland share a last laugh

Joe Pugliese for Twentieth Century Fox Television
Why are the Tuckers surprised by this Pritchett-Dunphy selfie? You’ll find out.

Joe Pugliese for Twentieth Century Fox Television
Sofia Vergara leans on Ed O’Neill for emotional support

Joe Pugliese/Twentieth Century Fox Television
Uh-oh, here come the tears: Burrell hugs Vergara after the final shot

Joe Pugliese for Twentieth Century Fox Television
Gould is consoled by Hyland and Winter

Joe Pugliese for Twentieth Century Fox Television
Filming may have ended, but the hugs and applause have not

Joe Pugliese for Twentieth Century Fox Television
The grand patriarch, about to exit

Joe Pugliese for Twentieth Century Fox Television
Once more, in color!

Joe Pugliese for Twentieth Century Fox Television
