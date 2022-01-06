A recent exchange proved that that like the husbands they played on the hit ABC series, they'll always bring the fun.

Modern Family may be over, but Eric Stonestreet and Jesse Tyler Ferguson remain bonded for life — and a recent Instagram exchange proved that that like the husbands they played on the hit ABC series, they'll always bring the fun.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet 'Modern Family's' Jesse Tyler Ferguson, left, and Eric Stonestreet. | Credit: Eric McCandless/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

On Wednesday, Ferguson posted a throwback photo featuring the actor wearing a plaid suit and rocking a clear 90s/2000s look. "Took this pic right before the pandemic. It's been a long two years," he wrote in a cheeky caption.

An hour later, Stonestreet stole his pretend husband's thunder and posted the same photo on his own feed — but with a few tweaks.

"Miss you @jessetyler," Stonestreet wrote under the photo, which he Photoshopped to add a grizzled grey beard and hair and aging skin, saying nothing more.

Fans immediately delighted in seeing the interaction, replying to Stonestreet's post with comments like "husbands forever!" and "my favorite duo." Octavia Spencer even replied with a few laughing emojis.

The two actors have kept busy since Modern Family ended in 2020 after 11 seasons, and Ferguson was recently seen on Selling Sunset, where he appeared in a cameo — though he ended up having to reassure concerned fans that his appearance wasn't because he was hard out for work.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet Modern Family's Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet. | Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

"I just did a quick search of my name on Twitter & I'm LOLing at the unanimous confusion about this. I'm doing great & staying busy post MF but thank you for checking in on me!" he tweeted with a kissing emoji.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Stonestreet announced his engagement to Lindsay Schweitzer after five years of dating.

"She said, 'She'd have her people call my people,'" the actor wrote in a caption alongside a carousel of Instagram photos showing off the ring.

