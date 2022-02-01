"I feel this butch man wants to be released, and I just want to unleash him while he wears cosmetics and wigs," Mo Heart tells EW.

Mo Heart reveals why she changed her name for RuPaul's Drag Race UK Versus the World

The artist formerly known as Monique Heart is internationally recognized for self-directing all aspects of her life and career — including her recent rebrand under a new name: Mo Heart.

"First of all, when the season starts, I will still have my old name, Monique. Let no confusion be there, the name change happened on the show," the RuPaul's Drag Race season 10 and All Stars 4 alum exclusively tells EW in a special video interview pegged to her role on the new RuPaul's Drag Race UK Versus the World international all-star contest. "So, you'll just have to tune in to find out which episode that happens on."

She adds that the name Monique felt like she was "subscribing to a binary" on the feminine side, and that's what prompted her to shift her moniker to reflect both her spirit and new creative endeavors — including evolution into a mogul with her Mo Beauty line.

"I feel a little bit more fluid and a little bit more artistic," Mo continues. "I feel this butch man wants to be released, and I just want to unleash him while he wears cosmetics and wigs."

Mo's pronouns are also three-fold, she promises: "She, he, we," Mo finishes. "She makes the money, he cashes the check, we live a happy life."

We'll continue to see all versions of Mo compete for Drag Race's first global title — against fellow American Drag Race alum Jujubee, Holland's Janey Jacké, Canada's Jimbo and Lemon, Thailand's Pangina Heals, and U.K. queens Blu Hydrangea, Baga Chipz, and Cheryl Hole — every Tuesday across new episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race UK Versus the World on WOW Presents Plus. Watch Mo explain her name change in the video above, and read our full preview interview with Mo and Jujubee here.

