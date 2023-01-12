Mo to end with season 2 on Netflix

"I'm thankful to continue to tell a universal story of struggle that relates to so many refugees and millions of underrepresented humans," said co-creator and star Mo Amer.

Mo Najjar's journey is coming to an end.

Netflix has renewed the acclaimed comedy Mo for a second and final season, concluding Palestinian refugee and title character Mo's trek to obtain asylum in Texas.

Comedian Mo Amer, who stars as Mo, said in a statement, "I'm thankful to continue to tell a universal story of struggle that relates to so many refugees and millions of underrepresented humans trying to be seen around the globe, and to be able to bring the people who loved and rooted for Mo Najjar along for the ride as we close this chapter of his story."

Amer co-created and executive-produced the series with Ramy Youssef. The dramedy debuted last summer to positive reviews, winning a Gotham Award for Breakthrough Television Under 40 Minutes and an AFI Award for being one of the best programs of 2022. Mo also stars Teresa Ruiz, Farah Bseiso, and Omar Elba, all of whom will reprise their roles in the final season.

Mo Amer in 'Mo'

Amer has described making the series, loosely based on his own experiences as a Palestinian refugee living in Houston, as "an exercise in comedic catharsis." He told The Hollywood Reporter last year, "To be so vulnerable in front of a camera, it's scary, man… parsing out the emotions was probably one of the hardest things we did."

Amer's other credits include the series Crashing and Ramy as well as the films Americanish and Black Adam.

