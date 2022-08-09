Mo Amer brings us home to Houston in first trailer for Netflix comedy Mo

Mo Najjar (Mo Amer) is just try, try, trying to get by.

In heartfelt comedy Mo, Amer stars as a Palestinian refugee on the long and unpredictable road to U.S. citizenship as he straddles two very different cultures in Houston, Texas. Watch the trailer below, which EW can now exclusively debut.

This first look shows Amer's character trying to provide for his family while dealing with a series of setbacks, his girlfriend's attempt to get him to open up, and navigating the cultural differences he faces everyday. We see Maria (Mo's girlfriend, played by Teresa Ruiz) trying to convince Mo that he has a support system he can rely on, which the headstrong man seems hesitant to accept. The trailer also gives us a glimpse into how the cultural differences Mo deals with will be explored in a comical way — a memorable exchange with a woman at the supermarket and his family's discussion about a visitor wearing shoes in their home serving as prime examples. Farah Bsieso and Omar Elba play Mo's quick-witted mother Yusra and brilliant, yet socially anxious, older brother Sameer.

MO Credit: Rebecca Brenneman/Netflix

"I'm very, very proud of this project. This is something that I've been wanting to do for years, so it's a beautiful thing that it has all come together in the way that it has," Amer tells EW.

Mo is created by Amer and Ramy Youssef. It's not the pair's first collaboration — they work together on Youssef's hit series Ramy, which Amer appears in as the main character's cousin, Mo, who owns the diner where they regularly hang out.

Amer is no stranger to Netflix. He has two specials on the streamer, the most recent being 2021's Mo Amer: Mohammed in Texas.

Mo premieres August 24 on Netflix.

