Pose star Mj Rodriguez is ready to claim what's hers

Rodriguez also admits to grappling with internal fear. She lost two of her family members to COVID-19 when the pandemic spread to the U.S., and she worried about not only catching it herself, but passing the respiratory virus off to others. "I was very scared," she says. "And also harboring the work of being an actress at the same time and doing the job, and showing up for my cast mates as much as I could." Sitting on a bench, as her boyfriend drapes a fleece vest around her shoulders, she credits "this man that's sitting right behind me" for giving her the confidence to return to work. "He was there with me through all of the process of Corona. It was a lot of preparation before I had even gone back on set. Being back after the first day, I was right back to where I used to be. I was at my second home."