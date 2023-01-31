Mistress Isabelle Brooks tells EW she's booked and busy while dealing with delusional Instagram trolls and reveals sweet story of adopting Sugar and Spice on the season 15 set.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 star Mistress Isabelle Brooks is ready to be one bad mother (if you're one of the Instagram trolls terrorizing her digital presence) — all while nurturing new talent as an excellent drag mother to her freshly adopted children.

The Houston diva exclusively opens up to EW's Quick Drag podcast (below) about the vitriol she's received from the Drag Race fandom in recent weeks, after an Untucked spat with Marcia Marcia Marcia over challenge placement — which was resolved "instantly" after it happened, Mistress says — led to users creating false reports to Instagram that led to the suspension of her account three times.

"Most people would've freaked out, but, for me, as it was happening, I was doing a meet and greet at a sold-out show where people are literally crying and sharing their stories with me. That kind of put things into perspective," she says, adding that each of the season 15 gals are "good with each other," now that they're in the real world outside the high-stakes competition of the show. "The internet is kind of like a fake playground for the trolls, and I live in reality, where things actually are. My perspective is different because they can get all my social media taken down, I can have nothing, and I'll still be fine."

Mistress, who opened up on the show about a difficult upbringing and eventual excommunication from her family, explains that working through past trauma has made her an "extreme person" who experiences "high highs and low lows" under pressure, and won't let her detractors tear away her hard-fought armor — all while she says conversations with Instagram are ongoing to prevent the issue from happening again.

"Once you're worn down and hit rock bottom, there's only going up from there. I have this thing where, if I feel like I'm pushed against a wall and I have nothing to lose, I'm going full force. That's why I keep laughing, because when people get my Instagram deleted or people want to micro-inspect what I do, ya'll are just adding fuel to the fire," she says. "If you're mad about what I said in those episodes, baby, just buckle up, because it's going to get even worse. It just makes me laugh. I will never let what someone thinks about me affect me."

Drag Race, World of Wonder Mistress Isabelle Brooks reveals how she adopted Sugar and Spice on 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15. | Credit: MTV/World of Wonder

"I just laugh because you have to be truly miserable. Ya'll are probably old, has-been twinks, 40 years old, no hairline, practically bald, no friends, with mommy and daddy issues. I get it, you're mad. I feel bad for these people, I really do. Because ya'll are lame. You're lame as f---," Mistress continues. "I dare any of you to tell me that in real life, because I'll rock your s---. Say it to me in real life. I dare you, because we'll handle it for sure."

Elsewhere on season 15, Mistress added to her chosen family when she adopted twin competitors Sugar and Spice shortly after they entered the Werk Room. Though fireworks erupted when the TikTok-famous duo first arrived on the set (Mistress, Salina EsTitties, and Irene Dubois all at first seemed confused by the twins and their chaotic, canned-bit energy), Mistress eventually bonded with the pair as she tried to help them in the competition.

"Ya'll didn't really see in the first episode, but immediately when I met the twins, I helped them. We're in this competition, I wanted everyone to look their best because I want our season to be the best. When I saw problems or little things, I helped them with things that come with experience of doing drag," she recalls, noting that the true adoption process into the legendary Brooks-Davenport Dynasty (that also includes Kennedy Davenport, A'keria Chanel Davenport, and Monét X Change) actually happened on set during season 15's production, though they didn't announce it publicly until mid-January.

Adds Mistress: "We got close with each other very fast. They cut it out of the episode, but they alluded to it in Untucked, but while I was painting, the twins were like, 'Oh, you might as well be our drag mom.' My drag family, it's a long process of being in my family, and for me, my drag kids are different because I care about my drag kids in and out of drag, and my drag family is like my actual family, so, I told them, 'You're on probation,' but the truth was I accepted them immediately, because I can tell I'd be friends not only with Sugar and Spice, but with Luca and Cooper as well."

The fruits of their labor weren't always sweet, though. And that's just how Mistress likes it.

"I wrote their reads for them [in the library challenge]. I had a few reads in the building. I was helping the girls," she reveals with a laugh. "One of my favorite reads that didn't air, I was surprised they didn't show it, I told Ru, 'Sasha Colby, the legend herself, you know, Ru, they say history repeats itself. So, if this is anything like Miss Continental, maybe she'll get it the fifth time around.'"

RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 continues Fridays at 8 p.m. on MTV. Listen to Mistress and Amethyst discuss episode 5 on EW's Quick Drag above, and listen to more episodes in the full podcast feed below.

Subscribe to EW's Quick Drag podcast for recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race, including reactions with the cast, special guests, and more.

Related content: