RuPaul's Drag Race type TV Show network VH1 genre Reality Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Vanessa Vanjie Mateo is a RuPaul's Drag Race legend. Her season 11 Snatch Game performance as Bhad Bhabie, however? Not so much. And she knows it. That's why — in EW's exclusive preview of tonight's new episode of the reality competition series — she's gracing the Werk Room alongside RuPaul to give her season 12 sisters some pointers on how not to, as Mama Ru cautions, "f--- it up."

While touring the remaining competitors' work stations as they prepare for the fan-favorite celebrity impersonation challenge, Vanjie and Ru gather that some contestants might be more prepared than others — particularly fashion goddess Gigi Goode, whom Heidi N Closet predicts is "taking the biggest risk so far" because "Ru wasn't really understanding" her approach.

Still, Vanjie assembles the girls for one final word of advice before they hit the Snatch Game studio in front of guest judges (and Mean Girls costars) Jonathan Bennett and Daniel Franzese: "Good luck, and don't f--- it up, bitch!"

Later, in a confessional, Vanjie reminisces on her spectacular season 11 Snatch Game bomb with a spectacular reference to the teenage rapper she attempted to channel: "Turn it out, bitches. If not, catch me outside, how bout dat?" she says to the camera before sighing: "[I'm] the prime example of what not to do!"

RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 continues tonight at 8:00 p.m. on VH1. Watch EW's exclusive Snatch Game preview with Miss Vanjie above.

Related content: