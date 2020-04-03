Watch Miss Vanjie whip Drag Race season 12 queens into Snatch Game shape

EW's exclusive Snatch Game-centered clip sees Miss Vanjie channeling Bhad Bhabie energy.

By Joey Nolfi
April 03, 2020 at 11:00 AM EDT

RuPaul's Drag Race

type
  • TV Show
network
genre

Vanessa Vanjie Mateo is a RuPaul's Drag Race legend. Her season 11 Snatch Game performance as Bhad Bhabie, however? Not so much. And she knows it. That's why — in EW's exclusive preview of tonight's new episode of the reality competition series — she's gracing the Werk Room alongside RuPaul to give her season 12 sisters some pointers on how not to, as Mama Ru cautions, "f--- it up."

While touring the remaining competitors' work stations as they prepare for the fan-favorite celebrity impersonation challenge, Vanjie and Ru gather that some contestants might be more prepared than others — particularly fashion goddess Gigi Goode, whom Heidi N Closet predicts is "taking the biggest risk so far" because "Ru wasn't really understanding" her approach.

Still, Vanjie assembles the girls for one final word of advice before they hit the Snatch Game studio in front of guest judges (and Mean Girls costars) Jonathan Bennett and Daniel Franzese: "Good luck, and don't f--- it up, bitch!"

Later, in a confessional, Vanjie reminisces on her spectacular season 11 Snatch Game bomb with a spectacular reference to the teenage rapper she attempted to channel: "Turn it out, bitches. If not, catch me outside, how bout dat?" she says to the camera before sighing: "[I'm] the prime example of what not to do!"

RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 continues tonight at 8:00 p.m. on VH1. Watch EW's exclusive Snatch Game preview with Miss Vanjie above.

Related content: 

Episode Recaps

RuPaul's Drag Race

RuPaul — as host, mentor, and creative inspiration — decides who's in and who's out.

type
  • TV Show
seasons
  • 11
rating
genre
network
stream service
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com