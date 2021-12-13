It's the first time in 20 years that Miss India has taken the crown.

Harnaaz Sandhu, a.k.a. Miss India, has taken her crown as the new Miss Universe.

The Steve Harvey–hosted competition in Eilat, Israel, on Sunday concluded with the reigning Miss Universe, Miss Mexico Andrea Meza, bestowing the tiara on her successor.

Elle Smith, who recently won the title of Miss USA and traveled to compete in the Miss Universe pageant, was one of the top 10 finalists but did not crack the top 5. Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane and Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira joined Sandhu in the top 3.

Ahead of her win, Sandhu, 21, shared a post on Instagram, saying she already felt like a winner.

"Faith is unseen. It's felt. It's the feeling I have in my heart today," she wrote. "I have faith in God, my family and the blessings you all have showered on me. I have enjoyed my journey and as we near the end of this beautiful pageant, I want to re live memories with my family, my Punjab. I want you all to know, that Im grateful for each and every one of you and for all the experiences I had in these 1.5 months."

Sandhu is an actress who draws inspiration from Priyanka Chopra. A video recently resurfaced of her winning the title of Miss Diva 2021, at which point she said, "I love Priyanka. So whatever lessons I can learn from her is nevertheless. So I will always choose Priyanka."

Chopra herself congratulated Sandhu on her Instagram Stories, hailing her for "bringing the crown home" to India "after 21 years." Lara Dutta was the last Miss Indie to win Miss Universe, in 2000.

