Misha Collins wants to be a part of the new Supernatural prequel series

Supernatural might return in the form of a prequel series. And if it does, Misha Collins wants in.

On Thursday, EW confirmed that The CW is developing a prequel series called The Winchesters that would focus on Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Sam's (Jared Padalecki) parents. Shortly after Ackles announced the news on Twitter, Collins - who played Castiel on the long-running series - jumped in with his own casting suggestion.

"Seems like this character would benefit from a time-traveling-angel-in-a-trenchcoat character," Collins tweeted. "Just saying..."

The new show would be executive-produced by Ackles and his wife and producing partner Daneel Ackles. Ackles would return to the character of Dean to narrate the series, which would explore how John and Mary, played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Samantha Smith on Supernatural, respectively, first met and "put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world." No further details have been announced, but since The Winchesters is set before the events of the long-running series, it is entirely possible Collins could return if he (and the show) wanted to open that door.

Supernatural Misha Collins, Jared Padalecki, and Jensen Ackles in Supernatural | Credit: Cate Cameron/The CW

Padalecki also chimed in to congratulate his former costar, tweeting he was "excited to watch" though he expressed disappointment that Sam wouldn't be involved in some way, adding "wish I heard about this some other way than Twitter."

It's unclear whether Padalecki was joking in his tweet. Representatives for Padalecki and Jensen didn't immediately respond to EW's requests for comment.

Supernatural ended in November after a historic 15-year run. Created by Eric Kripke, the show followed brothers Dean and Sam Winchester as they fought supernatural evils ranging from demons to monsters to everything in between. The Winchesters is the third attempted spinoff since the series finale - Supernatural: Bloodlines and Wayward Sisters were announced as being in development in 2014 and 2018, respectively, but were not given series orders.