On-screen angels Misha Collins and Michael Sheen team up to raise money for homeless relief

Right now the world could use a few more angels, even of the fictional variety. With that in mind, Supernatural's Misha Collins and Good Omen's Michael Sheen, who both play angels on their respective series, are joining forces for the first time to do a little good. On Tuesday, the actors launched their Super Good campaign. Through Stands, fans can buy T-shirts (as seen above) to benefit homeless relief, including those affected by COVID-19.

"My family struggled when I was a child — we were even homeless at times, so I can relate to how hard that can be," Collins says in a statement. "With COVID-19, more families than ever are facing extreme hardship, the poorest families are the ones most likely to have lost jobs, and most likely to be losing housing, so now this issue seems more pressing than ever. This campaign will mobilize people to support organizations like Lydia Place doing 'super good' work to break the cycle of poverty and homelessness. Besides, teaming up with Michael Sheen (who is a much better human being than I am and might literally be an angel) ups my angelic 'street cred,' which should help me fit in with the other angels in our neighborhood. It’s a rough crowd."

For Sheen, he says online fandom played a big part in motivating him to work with Collins on the campaign. "Good Omens came out around the same time as I was part of hosting the Homeless World Cup soccer tournament in Wales last year. The Good Omens fans, who are a passionate and committed tribe, took an interest in the work I was doing around homelessness and social exclusion and I kept seeing people talk about the similar work Misha was doing," Sheen says in a statement. "The fact that we were both known for playing angels seemed like a synchronicity that couldn't be ignored. When the suggestion was made for us to team up for a campaign around homelessness it just seemed like such a perfect opportunity.

"And then the Covid-19 pandemic took hold and so much of the work being done and the way it was being done had to change overnight," Sheen continues. "Whilst that presents a huge challenge it also presents an opportunity. It gives us a chance to change the way that we support people who are homeless, the way we provide opportunities to people who have experienced homelessness and the way that people who haven't experienced homelessness see and think about the people that have. I will use all of the money that I receive from this campaign to set up a specific fund to provide financial support to charities and community organizations working to support homeless people in Wales (UK), at a time when those organizations are going through a really tough period themselves. I'm really excited to be joining forces with the heavenly Mr. Misha and I hope it's just the first of many divine interventions to come."

On Thursday at 3 p.m. ET, the actors will host a joint livestream on their social platforms to talk more about the campaign, which is live now.