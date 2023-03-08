District Attorney Harvey Dent is having a hard time proving who murdered the Caped Crusader in this exclusive clip.

Who murdered Batman? That's what Harvey Dent (Misha Collins) wants to find out on Gotham Knights.

The CW's newest DC Comics drama centers on the aftermath of Bruce Wayne's murder, as a powder keg ignites Gotham City without the Dark Knight there to protect it. EW has your exclusive sneak peek at the new series in the video above. Supernatural alum Collins makes his debut as Harvey Dent — the charismatic and hard-charging District Attorney destined to become the villain Two-Face — as he interrogates Batman's adopted son Turner Hayes (Oscar Morgan), who is framed for the murder.

Gotham Knights Misha Collins as Harvey Dent and Oscar Morgan as Turner Hayes | Credit: Jasper Savage/The CW

The new comic book series is not part of the Arrowverse, not a spin-off of Batwoman, and also not based on the Gotham Knights video game. The drama introduces new characters who are the children of some of Batman's enemies: Duela (Olivia Rose Keegan), an unpredictable fighter and skilled thief who was born in Arkham Asylum and abandoned by her father; Harper Row (Fallon Smythe), a streetwise and acerbic engineer who can fix anything; her brother Cullen Row (Tyler DiChiara), a clever transgender teen who is tired of being polite and agreeable; Turner's best friend and formidable coder Stephanie Brown (Anna Lore); and unlikely Batman sidekick Carrie Kelley (Navia Robinson).

With the GCPD hot on their trail, the young fighters will soon learn there is a larger, more nefarious force at work within Gotham City, and this team of mismatched fugitives must band together to become its next generation of saviors known as the Gotham Knights.

Gotham Knights is written by Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux, and EW alum Natalie Abrams, based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger. Fiveash and Stoteraux also serve as showrunners and executive producers alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Leigh London Redman.

Gotham Knights premieres Tuesday, March 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the CW.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.