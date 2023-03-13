"If you make it to episode 2, you'll see why this is so disturbing," Collins warns about a seemingly innocent prop.

Misha Collins is welcoming Batman fans to a new version of Gotham in Gotham Knights, and he's giving EW an exclusive tour of the upcoming drama's set — and he's revealing a ton of Easter eggs and spoilers along the way.

Gotham Knights Misha Collins as Harvey Dent and Oscar Morgan as Turner Hayes | Credit: Jasper Savage/The CW

The CW's newest DC Comics series stars the Supernatural alum as Harvey Dent, the charismatic and hard-charging District Attorney destined to become the villain Two-Face. In the series, Dent will attempt to solve Batman's murder as a powder keg ignites in the city without the Dark Knight there to protect it. Batman's adopted son, Turner Hayes (Oscar Morgan), is framed for the murder, along with a brand-new generation of unlikely heroes: Duela (Olivia Rose Keegan), an unpredictable fighter and skilled thief who was born in Arkham Asylum and abandoned by her father; Harper Row (Fallon Smythe), a streetwise and acerbic engineer who can fix anything; her brother Cullen Row (Tyler DiChiara), a clever transgender teen who is tired of being polite and agreeable; Turner's best friend and formidable coder Stephanie Brown (Anna Lore); and unlikely Batman sidekick Carrie Kelley (Navia Robinson).

In the exclusive video above, Collins gives fans an inside look at the sets and props that will be introduced in the new series, from the GCPD headquarters to his own office. "Our chief nemesi are the Court of Owls this season," he reveals while pointing out an owl figurine as well as some stomach relief medicine on a cop's desk. "And that is something that would cause enough anxiety that you would have indigestion."

Collins also points out a seemingly innocent prop in the GCPD but warns it might not be so innocuous on the show. "If you make it to episode 2, you'll see why this is so disturbing," he says with a laugh while showing off the mail cart.

Watch the video above to see what other Easter eggs and spoilers Collins reveals on his set tour.

Gotham Knights premieres Tuesday, March 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the CW.

