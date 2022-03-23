Misha Collins books first post-Supernatural TV role as Harvey Dent on Gotham Knights

Misha Collins is returning to the CW for his first post-Supernatural TV role. The actor is set to play Harvey Dent, the Gotham City district attorney who eventually becomes the villain Two-Face in the pages of DC Comics, in the Gotham Knights pilot.

The actor broke the news himself Wednesday on Twitter by posting a photo of Aaron Eckhart's portrayal of the character in The Dark Knight. "I've asked if my version of the character could be wearing a beige trench coat over the grey suit," Collins wrote, referencing the costume he wore for 12 seasons on Supernatural. He added, "I'm just not sure I'll be comfortable in front of a camera without one."

Written by Batwoman's Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux, and Natalie Abrams, Gotham Knights is an hourlong drama based on the popular comics of the same name. (Abrams is an EW alum.) While the series will revolve around Batman characters, it is not a spin-off of Batwoman, which recently finished airing its third season. It is also not based on the upcoming Gotham Knights video game. How Gotham Knights will fit into the CW's ever-expanding Arrowverse has yet to be revealed.

Misha Collins and Two-Face, a.k.a. Harvey Dent Misha Collins and Two-Face, a.k.a. Harvey Dent | Credit: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images; DC Comics

The series is to follow Bruce Wayne's rebellious adopted son in the wake of his father's murder, as he's forced to forge an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman's enemies after they're framed for killing the Caped Crusader. As the city's most wanted criminals, the renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city becomes more dangerous than it's ever been. But hope comes from the most unexpected of places as the team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors, known as the Gotham Knights.

Collins joins previously announced Gotham Knights stars Oscar Morgan, Olivia Rose Keegan, Navia Robinson, Fallon Smythe, and Tyler DiChiara. He is best known for portraying the angel Castiel on Supernatural for 12 seasons, and his other TV credits include 24 and ER.