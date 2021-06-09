Miranda Cosgrove recreates her iconic meme in new iCarly opening sequence

As Carly, the actress pays homage to her now-famous meme that originated from her stint on Drake & Josh, another Nickelodeon series.

Iiiiinteresting...

Miranda Cosgrove brought back her iconic and now nearly 15-year-old meme in the new opening sequence for the iCarly revival.

In the video, Carly, played by Cosgrove, recreates that same smirking face while holding a can and looking at her computer.

Paramount+ debuted the opening sequence on Wednesday, set to the original theme song recorded by Cosgrove. We see Carly hanging out with BFF and roommate Harper (Laci Mosley), Freddie Benson (Nathan Kress) with his adopted daughter Millicent (Jaidyn Triplett), and Spencer being Spencer (Jerry Trainor), setting things on fire.

The upcoming series will reacquaint fans with OG influencer Carly, nearly a decade after she last signed off. In the new show, she restarts her popular web show "iCarly" with her friend Freddie and brother Spencer.

The release of the new clip prompted many iCarly fans to express nostalgia for the show, including those who freaked out seeing Cosgrove reference her famous meme.

"OMG SHE DID THE THING," one user tweeted.

Inevitably, commenters responded to the callback by saying it was.... "interesting." I mean, it had to be done.

Interestingly enough, Cosgrove's original expression, which lent itself to numerous memes related to learning gossip, is actually from a 2006 episode of Drake & Josh. The Nick comedy starred Cosgrove as the mischievous Megan Parker, the younger sister of Drake Parker (Drake Bell) and Josh Nichols' (Josh Peck). In the show, Megan made it her mission to mess with her brothers, and in that now-famous scene, her "interesting" reaction comes from doing internet research about skin diseases to fool Drake into thinking he had an illness.

Ahead of the series' June 17 debut, Cosgrove confirmed to EW that the revival will address the absence of Sam Puckett, Carly's best friend played by Jennette McCurdy, who recently revealed she quit acting.

"Definitely, we touch a lot on the whole relationship with Sam and where Sam's at in the pilot episode," she said. "And then we mention her a little bit throughout the season, so we'll definitely explain that on the show."

EW can also confirm that Gibby (Noah Munck), Carly's eccentric, often-shirtless friend in the original show, will not return for the revival. However, past recurring characters like Nevel Papperman (Reed Alexander) and Nora Dershlit (Danielle Morrow) will be back and were featured in the recent iCarly trailer.

