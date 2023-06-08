Cosgrove tells EW about Carly and Freddie's improvised kiss scene, why she always wanted them to be the endgame, and teases "a big question" that'll be answered in the season finale.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for iCarly (2021), season 3, episode 3, "iMake New Memories."

Wake up the members of Creddie nation, it's your time to be!

On Thursday's episode of iCarly, on-again, off-again besties Carly Shay (Miranda Cosgrove) and Freddie Benson (Nathan Kress) finally confessed their feelings for each other. Granted, Freddie's made his intentions clear since the first episode of the original 2007 Nickelodeon series, but for Carly it's been a long and storied trek to realize she felt the same.

"It's taken 15 years for them to finally get together," Cosgrove tells EW. "I think that it makes a lot of sense for both of the characters. And if it were real life, I could see it actually taking this long because it feels like every time one of them likes the other, it's not the right moment or it's not for the right reason, and now it finally is."

In "iMake New Memories," out now on Paramount+, the two take a sweet walk down memory lane, looking through pictures from their decade-and-a-half-long friendship. Fittingly it's in the place where it all began, the studio in Spencer's apartment where the duo film Carly's popular web series. Before going in for not one, but two kisses, Freddie asks, "Is this really happening?" Carly replies, "I hope so." He recites his signature countdown before planting another smooch, which Cosgrove says was completely improvised.

Nathan Kress and Miranda Cosgrove kiss as Freddie and Carly on 'iCarly' Nathan Kress and Miranda Cosgrove kiss as Freddie and Carly on 'iCarly' | Credit: Nickelodeon/Paramount+

"It wasn't in the script at all," she explains. "We did it in one take the very last time and we were both really unsure about it. Some of the writers came over and they were like, 'We have this idea, it might be too much, but just give it a shot for one take.' And so many times we do things and it doesn't end up on the show or we'll improvise. So you never know what's gonna end up in there. That's what makes it fun and exciting. When we were filming the scene, we were both like, we don't know if this is gonna work, but we'll try it. And it ended up being the last line of the episode."

Like the revival series as a whole, the moment embraces a more mature approach to the material than you'd find on the original iCarly. Cosgrove says this is necessary when telling the story of childhood friends who are navigating a new chapter of their lives as adults. In the series, Freddie has been married twice and has a step-daughter named Millicent, played by Jaidyn Triplett.

"This season, we dove into more serious stuff than we usually do on the show, while also trying to keep just the weird randomness of the original show," says Cosgrove. "Sometimes it's a little bit of a challenge just finding the perfect balance. I think because it's iCarly, heavy for us is still not very heavy."

Cosgrove understands the importance of doing Creddie justice, since fans have been waiting years for the relationship to bloom. She compares their friends-to-lovers journey to Lizzie and Gordo from the Disney Channel series Lizzie McGuire.

"When I was little, I always wanted Gordo with Lizzie," she says. "I think a part of me always hoped that Freddie and Carly would end up together just because it's so romantic, the idea of knowing somebody ever since you were young, being best friends, kind of going back and forth liking each other, but the timing always being off. I'm excited for the people that do ship them and want them together. They waited 15 years, I'm excited for them to finally get what they've been waiting for and I hope that it lives up to their expectations."

Nathan Kress and Miranda Cosgrove on 'iCarly' Nathan Kress and Miranda Cosgrove on 'iCarly' | Credit: Lisa Rose/Nickelodeon/Paramount+

Creddie fever aside, Seddie shippers (iCarly fans who shipped Jennette McCurdy's Sam and Freddie) are still very active online. While Sam and Freddie's love/hate relationship ended with the original series, Cosgrove says she understands where the Seddie shippers are coming from.

"There were times, as the character Carly, when we were filming the original show, I thought that they should be together on the show. I love the idea of people that always butt heads, that don't really get along and are always calling each other out, falling in love. They do love each other on the show as people and they were a good couple when they were on the original series. I think if Freddy had ended up with Sam it would've been a really good ending as well."

But alas, Freddie ends up with Carly, a match made in webcast heaven. As for the rest of season three, Cosgrove promises more big moments for Creddie and teases an episode centered around a cat rescue that features around 50 cats. Plus, a shocking finale. "The finale episode we touch on something that has kind of been a big question that people have asked throughout the whole series and has never really had an answer to," she says.

Nathan Kress as Freddie and Miranda Cosgrove as Carly Shay in iCARLY episode 3 season 3 streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo credit: Lisa Rose/Nickelodeon/Paramount+ © 2023 Paramount Global. All Rights Reserved. Nathan Kress as Freddie and Miranda Cosgrove as Carly dance on 'iCarly' | Credit: Lisa Rose/Nickelodeon/Paramount+

Fans of the original series will remember when Freddie jumped in front of a speeding taco truck to save Carly. She kissed him shortly after, suggesting that they date, but he worried she only liked him for his heroism. In "iMake New Memories" Carly professes her 'like' to her longtime friend. "Freddie, you're still my hero, you're the person who I can always count on."

