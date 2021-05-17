Miranda Cosgrove and iCarly costars condemn racism after Laci Mosley receives hateful messages

iCarly (TV Series Revival) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Miranda Cosgrove and her iCarly castmates are calling out racism after their costar Laci Mosley shared hateful messages she received on social media.

On Sunday, Cosgrove reposted a statement on her Instagram Story on behalf of iCarly and Paramount+. Though it did not name Mosley, the message condemned "reports of racism towards a member" of the cast.

"iCarly are proud to be racially diverse, not only in our crew but our cast," the statement said. "We have recently seen reports of racism towards a member of our iCarly cast, and it is not acceptable. Please think about your words, and take time to understand how what you say can impact other people. Thank you."

Miranda Cosgrove's statement against racism Miranda Cosgrove shares Paramount+'s statement against racism

Jerry Trainor, who's reprising his role as Carly's (Cosgrove) brother in the revival series, also reposted the statement Sunday, as did newcomer Jaidyn Triplett, who's portraying Freddie's stepdaughter Millicent.

On Monday afternoon, Paramount+ posted another statement on Instagram that said, "Our company is proud to uphold the values of inclusivity and collaboration, where we work to embrace new and diverse voices, act with care and work together. The upcoming Paramount+ iCarly series is one of many examples of this commitment, and we support our entire cast and crew and stand against all instances of hate and racism."

The show of support came after Mosley, who is joining the iCarly revival as Carly's roommate and best friend, Harper, opened up about the racist comments she's received on Instagram.

"I've been deleting and blocking people, but I can't be bothered anymore," she wrote on her Instagram Story, with screenshots of the disturbing messages. "I feel silly being upset by racism cause it's just how this terrible planet is, but sometimes it still catches me off guard."

On Twitter, Mosley also shared that her sister saw people on TikTok posting racist content against the actress, and how much that impacted her.

"Me and my sister are 13 years apart she's like my child and her having to see this s--- broke me," she wrote Sunday. "I don't know what's wrong with you people but you need to seek help."

She added in a follow-up tweet, "I'm gonna thug it out y'all can't break me. I've been through too much. But f--- you weirdos, being a Black woman is so hard but so lit I'm gonna go harder you'll be mad forever."

That same day, Mosley posted a photo of herself in Paso Robles, Calif., on Instagram to show that she wasn't letting the hate get in her way. "Y'all at home being racist I'm out here being blessed," she captioned the post.

Since the announcement of the iCarly revival, some fans have expressed disappointment that Jennette McCurdy will not be reappearing as Sam and not welcomed Mosley's addition. Producer Franchesca Ramsey, who also shared the initial Paramount+ statement, addressed McCurdy's absence and defended Mosley on social media.

"Laci's character Harper isn't replacing Sam," she tweeted. "No one could replace [Jennette McCurdy] or her incredible talent! But it's both racist as hell & completely unfair to decide that Laci hasn't earned her role especially since the show isn't even out yet!!"

The iCarly revival will debut June 17 on Paramount+. Last week, Cosgrove spoke to EW about where Carly and her crew are at 10 years later and confirmed the return of fan-favorite characters like Nevel (Reed Alexander) and Mrs. Benson (Mary Scheer).

