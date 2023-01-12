Canceled Minx gets saved at Starz for season 2

The makers of Minx are seeing Starz after hitting a major snag last month.

The comedy starring Ophelia Lovibond and Jake Johnson has been saved by Starz after HBO Max canceled the program unceremoniously in December.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to be joining the Starz family, and for the opportunity to introduce Minx to a brand new audience," the show's creator, showrunner, and executive producer Ellen Rapoport said in a statement accompanying the news on Thursday. "We've found the perfect home. Our writers, cast and crew have created something truly special in season 2, and I can't wait for everyone to see it."

"We have always felt this show would be a perfect fit for our brand with our dedication to narratives by, about, and for women," Jeffrey Hirsch, President and CEO for STARZ, said. "Starz is proud to be the new home for this incredible show that has drawn in well-deserved critical acclaim. We're excited to welcome Ellen and the talented Minx team to the network and can't wait to bring its passionate fans the second season."

Ophelia Lovibond in Minx Jake Johnson and Ophelia Lovibond in 'Minx' | Credit: Katrina Marcinowski/Lionsgate Television

Both season 1, which previously released on HBO Max, and the upcoming season 2 will move to Starz.

Set in the 1970s, the comedy follows Joyce (Lovibond) as she sets out with low-rent publisher Doug (Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine for women. HBO Max had previously renewed the show for season 2. Then came the surprise news in December that Minx would actually not continue on at the streaming platform, amid a wave of cancelations that have rocked the newly formed Warner Bros. Discovery.

Bridesmaids and The School for Good and Evil director Paul Feig, who executive produces Minx, also celebrated the Hail Mary.

"We are so proud of our beloved Minx and are thrilled that it has a wonderful new home on Starz," he said. "That audiences will be able to watch Ellen and our cast's amazing new season two as well as rewatch or discover season one for the first time has us jumping for joy and thanking our lucky Starz."

