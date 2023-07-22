"She has her own best interest at heart," the actress tells EW.

Minx's Elizabeth Perkins on whether Constance can be trusted: She's 'used to getting what she wants'

Warning: This article contains spoilers about the season 2 premiere of Minx, "The Perils of Being a Wealthy Widow."

Minx has a new not-so-silent partner.

In the season 2 premiere of the Starz series (formerly on HBO Max), the titular feminist, erotic magazine gets a new publisher. After accompanying Richie (Oscar Montoya) on a boudoir shoot with wealthy widow Constance (Elizabeth Perkins), Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond) tries to talk Constance into the job.

Doug (Jake Johnson), who is still trying to salvage Bottom Dollar's dire financial straits, also approaches Constance and she agrees — but only if it includes Minx, bringing Joyce back into the fold. Constance already starts to shake things up, suggesting to Joyce that they cut Doug out entirely, a notion Joyce rejects.

Minx - Season 2 2023Minx - Season 2 2023 Episode 1 Elizabeth Perkins ("Constance") CR: John Johnson/Starz Constance Perkins in 'Minx' | Credit: John Johnson/Starz

So, is this a boon for Minx or a potential disaster?

Both Lovibond and Johnson are cautiously optimistic. "She's got a lot of money and I don't think Joyce and Doug have many options," Johnson says. "A beggar can't be a chooser, so they should be very happy to have her at the beginning and trust her as much as she asks for trust."

Adds Lovibond: "She just seems like she's going to be the money. And it's another chapter in her business career."

But Perkins, the actress bringing Constance to life, is a bit more circumspect in her analysis of the widow's motives in joining team Minx. In her mind, Constance signs on simply because she's bored.

"Initially, she's attracted to the idea of it because she's languishing in her villa with her billions of dollars and her young boys and her Afghans and her butler," Perkins says. "She thinks it might be an interesting diversion — it's edgy, it's interesting, but once she gets involved in the magazine, her entrepreneurship takes off and she realizes that she can make a lot of money here if she takes it to the highest heights."

But pet project or not, can she be trusted? "She has her own best interest at heart," Perkins says. "Constance is used to getting what she wants and whether you can trust her changes like the wind. If you can trust her depends on who you are. If you can trust her, depends on what you can give her."

These interviews were conducted prior to the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: