Minx is back and bigger than ever.

On July 21, the second season of the 1970s-set comedy premieres on Starz (a new home for the HBO Max series after Max canceled the series in the midst of production in December).

The magazine has a bright future as Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond) explores the possibility of a new publisher after Doug (Jake Johnson) turned over the rights to her at the end of season 1. But Joyce is still also yearning for connection with the found family of the Minx staff, including Doug, Tina (Idara Victor), Richie (Oscar Montoya), Bambi (Jessica Lowe), and her sister Shelly (Lennon Parham). Doug, meanwhile, tries to find creative ways to keep Bottom Dollar Publishing afloat after losing the feather in their cap that was Minx.

As the team continues to try to find themselves and their purpose, they seek inspiration both within the mission of Minx and in unexpected places, opening them up to new, personal challenges.

Joyce is our girl at the heart of it all, and she has to avoid buying into her own success after finally finding success with the feminist magazine she spent so long dreaming of. "She is becoming self-absorbed, and it's one of her flaws," Lovibond tells EW. "One of the things I found attractive about Joyce to begin with was that she's not perfect. She makes mistakes, but women are allowed to make mistakes. It doesn't mean you have to be completely written off as a terrible person. You just need to learn from them. You see Joyce believing in her hype and she's never had this popularity or notoriety before. She's getting swept up in it."

Minx - Season 2 2023 Episode 1 Doug Renetti (Jake Johnson); Joyce Prigger (Ophelia Lovibond) Jake Johnson and Ophelia Lovibond in 'Minx' | Credit: John Johnson/Starz

"She's been given all of this money and attention out of nowhere," she continues. "It would be quite strange to take that in stride and not have it affect you remotely. This season explores what happens when someone is given that and isn't used to it."

But what about Joyce's sister Shelly? The end of season 1 saw her tucking away her new desires and sexual freedom that she'd discovered with Bambi and Minx to rededicate herself to her family. Only that might not be as easy as she hoped. "You're going to see a push and pull," says Parham. "Bambi for Shelly is a bit of kryptonite. It's really hard for Shelly to be around Bambi without feeling desire for her, and that complicates her new plan of recommitting to her marriage and making it work at all costs."

While Lowe stresses that Bambi loves Shelly and wants what is best for her, she also teases Bambi's own journey of self-discovery this season. "She hasn't been taken seriously," says Lowe. "She's owned her looks and that's it. Having something to say, having a point of view is something that's new to her and she's slowly building the strength to step into that power."

Doug is trying to figure out Bottom Dollar Publishing's next steps, while Tina is wondering whether her future should even include Doug. Victor says, "She's facing the dilemma of she's been accepted to all of these business schools and she's trying to figure out where she's gonna land — whether or not she's going to stay with Bottom Dollar, stay with Doug, figure out what her next steps are in her life."

"She knows that she's not being valued the way that she needs to be," Victor continues. "Her efforts are not being appreciated the way that she deserves for them to be. She's trying to figure out what she needs to do to break out of that. Because she's always been loyal first to her family, then to Bottom Dollar, then to Doug, this is probably the first time in her life that she's ever had to truly cross that barrier in her life and step into a complete unknown, trusting herself and banking on herself."

Similar to Bambi and Tina, Richie also found his voice and his artistic freedom in season 1 as the main Minx photographer. But what will that mean going forward? "The biggest challenge is the artistic credibility versus making money," Montoya teases. "Which as an artist, that's something that we can all relate to. It's also being able to be consistent with your brand versus how does the brand serves a paycheck. Minx is the reason why Richie became a name in the photography world in the first place. Suddenly, he's getting this creative backlash, and he's really not understanding where it's coming from or why."

What does this all mean for the future of Minx? Audiences can find out starting at 9 p.m. on Friday.

These interviews were conducted prior to the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

