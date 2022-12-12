Minx canceled at HBO Max despite previous season 2 renewal

The streamer will also pull season 1 from its offerings as producer Lionsgate TV seeks a new home for the show.

Minx is going out of print at HBO Max.

EW has confirmed that the comedy series about the creation of a 1970s pornographic magazine for women has been canceled by the streaming platform, reversing a previous season 2 renewal. HBO Max also intends to remove the show's first season from its offerings.

The cancellation reportedly came as Minx was on the verge of wrapping production on its second season, and producer Lionsgate Television has indicated it will be looking for a new home for the show. "We have enjoyed a good partnership with HBO Max and are working closely to find a new opportunity for Minx, so current, and new viewers, can continue this journey with us," the company said in a statement Monday.

Ophelia Lovibond and Jake Johnson on 'Minx' Ophelia Lovibond and Jake Johnson on 'Minx' | Credit: HBO Max

Series creator Ellen Rapoport echoed those sentiments on Twitter, writing, "I am obviously disappointed that Minx (along with several other shows yet to be announced) is leaving HBO Max. I'm proud of the show we've made and am confident that the audience will come with us to our new home. Thank you to the best cast and crew in the business."

Minx premiered in March, starring Ophelia Lovibond as Joyce, the aspiring editor of a women's lib magazine who is forced to take her talents to Doug's (Jake Johnson) Bottom Dollar Publishing. When Doug convinces Joyce to wrap her feminist ideals in the packaging of an adult magazine for women, the two embark on a business venture that pushes them to question their core beliefs in business, sexuality, and desire.

"It's a period piece, it's not a historical piece," Lovibond previously told EW. "The things that we are talking about are still present 50 years later. We're still having those conversations, still having to argue for women's right to choose. We're still learning that feminism isn't one-size-fits-all."

Minx comes as the latest Warner Bros. Discovery project to be scrapped in the wake of the mega-merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery Inc. in April. In addition to scaling back development under the new leadership of CEO David Zaslav, numerous shows have been canceled and pulled off HBO Max.

The approach has also hit the film sector, most infamously with the decision to kill the Batgirl movie while it was well into postproduction. WBD plans to combine the streaming platforms HBO Max and Discovery+ into one service next year.

