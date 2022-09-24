Minnie Driver joins The Witcher-verse in pivotal role that starts with Blood Origin
Who knew that the glue to hold the Witcher-verse together would be actress Minnie Driver?
The Good Will Hunting Oscar nominee, more recently seen in HBO Max series Starstruck and the Camila Cabello-fronted Cinderella movie, has joined Netflix's fantasy franchise in a pivotal role that connects The Witcher's past and future.
The streaming giant made the announcement Saturday during its virtual fan event TUDUM. It all begins with The Witcher: Blood Origin.
Driver will narrate the spin-off miniseries in character, the identity of which is being kept under wraps for the time being. But whoever this figure is, Driver will be popping up again, likely on the main Witcher drama with actor Henry Cavill.
The Witcher: Blood Origin goes back thousands of years before The Witcher and deals with the events surrounding the creation of the first prototype witcher, as well as the Conjunction of the Spheres, the phenomenon that caused the worlds of elves, humans, and monsters to merge together.
Previously announced as six episodes, Blood Origin will now consist of four meaty installments.
Sophia Brown stars in the streaming TV event as Éile, a warrior among the once-thriving elven society who gave up her position in the Queens-guard to pursue the life of a traveling minstrel. The other two members of the main trio consist of Laurence O'Fuarain as Fjall, an elven strongman out to avenge the death of a friend, and Michelle Yeoh as Scian, the last of a tribe of nomadic sword-elves on a mission to retrieve an ancient sword that was stolen.
Netflix announced at TUDUM that Blood Origin will premiere Christmas Day, Dec. 25.
