Across sweeping aerial views of rural corn fields in Busan, Korean slums in Osaka, and high-rise buildings in New York, Apple TV+'s newest drama, Pachinko, tells an aching story of family and intergenerational trauma.

Based on Min Jin Lee's New York Times-bestselling novel of the same name, the eight-episode series (the first three out March 25) from creator and showrunner Soo Hugh (The Terror, The Whispers) follows four generations of a Korean immigrant family led by matriarch Sunja, beginning with a forbidden love that crescendos into a moving saga that jumps between time and place, spanning across Korea, Japan, and America.

In 1989, Sunja (played by Oscar winner Youn Yuh-jung) resides in Japan, where her son owns a pachinko parlor, a popular Japanese game comparable to slot machines in western gambling. As she cares for her ailing sister-in-law, Sunja revisits life-altering memories from her past in Korea, beginning in 1915, five years after Japan annexed the country.

Pachinko Minha Kim and Lee Minho in 'Pachinko' | Credit: Media Res/Blue Marble Pictures/Apple TV+

While fiction, Pachinko is rooted in history, and paints a searing portrait of the racism and socioeconomic hardships endured by Koreans under Japanese rule, as well as the impact of World War II. Against the backdrop of these events: an all-consuming love affair, shown in vignettes, between a teenage Sunja (played by illuminating newcomer Minha Kim, in her first U.S. production and second professional acting role) and Hansu, an older, married, wealthy fish broker with ties to the yakuza, played by one of South Korea's biggest stars, Lee Minho.

For the series, the captivating leads mined their own family histories to dig deep into the themes of resilience and survival.

"I heard a lot of stories from my grandmother because she actually lived in that era," Minha tells EW. "She told a lot of stories about herself and how she felt at that moment and how she solved problems at that time. While I was preparing for this role, my grandmother helped me a lot."

Lee's grandmothers have passed, but the matriarchs also informed his portrayal of antihero Hansu: "Both of them had to overcome various obstacles," he tells EW. "I could hear some of their stories through my mom and dad indirectly or secondhand." For Lee, the series — which served as his first audition in about a decade — was "an opportunity for me to think about my grandparents and what kind of lives they had to lead," he says.

Pachinko Minha Kim as teenage Sunja in 'Pachinko' | Credit: Juhan Noh/Media Res/Blue Marble Pictures/Apple TV+

While Korea and Japan's complicated history can feel like just that — history — it remains inconspicuously alive among generations that come after, quietly fermenting like the delectable sour, spicy, and sweetness of Sunja's kimchi, its lingering effects drawn out like excess water in the heaps of pickled Napa cabbage and Korean radish over time.

"It's historical events and it's far from right now, but it's just like 100 years ago," Minha observes. "And my grandmother, she experienced it, so those historical events were not that far from me, personally." Lee says the series made him confront the past, adding, "I think that is really meaningful for the next generation to come — that we are thinking about our past and we can build on that."

The past, history, is often awash with hurt. Sunja and Hansu's lives are shaped by colonialism, poverty, and catastrophic world events, including the Great Kanto Earthquake of 1923, a 7.9-magnitude devastation that claimed more than 100,000 lives. For Minha and Lee, filming the heavy scenes admittedly took a toll.

"We had a lot of intense scenes that were very emotional, but it's our job to tell the stories to the audience," Minha says. "Sometimes it was hard for me to carry these emotions for a whole day, but I just tried to focus… and be present. And while I was off camera, when I finished a scene, I'd try to get rid of that emotion right away [and] not sulk in that emotion."

Pachinko Lee Minho as Hansu in 'Pachinko' | Credit: Robert Falconer/Media Res/Blue Marble Pictures/Apple TV+

Lee says he put himself in the shoes of Koreans during Japan's occupation for authenticity of the show, a method that proved cumbersome. "I looked up the pictures that were taken during those times and I realized that none of the pictures had anyone smiling. It was a time when people just lost all hope and dreams," Lee says. "I tried to feel the same way they did and it was actually quite difficult for me to do that."

While the subject matter can be bleak, there are also moments of beauty and joy under the exquisite visions of directors Kogonada (Columbus, After Yang) and Justin Chon (Gook, Blue Bayou), including vignettes of a free childhood marked by a father's love. Hugh's adaptation is an elegy on love and perseverance, mostly told through the lens of resilient women. More specifically, Asian women, a group that has been disproportionately targeted amidst the anti-Asian violence fueled by COVID-19, making it feel that much more profound.

"The story itself is beautiful," Minha says. "I was so deeply amazed by the whole individual characters, how they suffered and how they [dealt] with their situations." Lee agrees with his costar, adding that in the series, "There is this bracket of very diverse characters who each in their own ways have to survive and endure through the times."

The first three episodes of Pachinko are available now to stream on Apple TV+. New episodes debut every Friday.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.