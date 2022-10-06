Constance Wu, Sam Richardson, Weird Al Yankovic, and more join Mindy Kaling's animated Velma series
Jinkies! Mindy Kaling has announced the cast of her upcoming animated Velma series and it's stacked higher than Shaggy's sandwiches.
Glenn Howerton, Sam Richardson, and Constance Wu will round out the Mystery Machine, Kaling shared at New York Comic Con on Thursday. Additional cast members announced include Jane Lynch, Wanda Sykes, Weird Al Yankovic, Ming-Na Wen, Yvonne Orji, and, of course, franchise staple Frank Welker.
The adult animated series will tell the origin story of Velma Dinkley (voiced by Kaling), "the unsung and under-appreciated brains of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang," per the log line. The humorous spin will unmask the "complex and colorful past of one of America's most beloved mystery solvers."
Charlie Grandy (The Office, The Mindy Project) serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Kaling, Howard Klein, and Sam Register.
For the full list of cast members and how to tune in, read on below.
Mindy Kaling as Velma
Constance Wu as Daphne
Glenn Howerton as Fred
Sam Richardson as as Norville (Shaggy)
Who else has been cast?
Along with the aforementioned performers, the massive voice cast will include Russell Peters, Melissa Fumero, Stephen Root, Gary Cole, Ken Leung, Cherry Jones, Fortune Feimster, Sarayu Blue, Nicole Byer, Shay Mitchell, Debby Ryan, Kulap Vilaysak, and Karl-Anthony Towns.
Where will it be available to watch?
The 10-episode first season will debut on HBO Max in 2023.
