Mindy Kaling calls throwback photo of Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc her 'sexual awakening'

Mindy Kaling has always felt relatable. But is there anything more relatable than gushing over Friends actors? Following the premiere of the HBO Max special Friends: The Reunion on Thursday, the actress took to Instagram to share a true throwback photo that showed stars Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc right at the beginning of the show's run in 1994.

"My sexual awakening," she captioned the photo of Perry and LeBlanc, who are wearing hockey jerseys for a charity event looking every bit the babyfaced heartthrobs who would eventually capture the hearts of millions of fans.

Kaling was among the many celebrities who joined the reunion to talk about what the show meant to them, alongside Reese Witherspoon, James Corden, Lady Gaga, and Cara Delevigne, who assured Kaling she wasn't alone in her feelings by adding a comment to her Instagram post affirming, "Yep. This did it for me."

Mindy Kaling, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images; Taylor Hill/Getty Images; Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

The reunion marked the first time that the entire cast was brought back together since the series ended in May 2004, and it was clear that the seven actors were having just as many emotions about reuniting as the fans were.

"It's been so fantastic and exciting and we literally just sort of slipped right back in, as we usually do," Jennifer Aniston told Corden after the cast converged on their iconic Central Perk couch to reminisce about the show that became one of the world's most popular sitcoms. David Schwimmer added, "I think after the initial shock of just being in the same room together, we just fell right into our same old kind of joking around. We're a family...we regressed."

"We have such a bond from having done this show," shared Lisa Kudrow. "We forged this very tight relationship that anytime you text or call someone, they're going to pick up. They'll be there."

The Friends reunion special is now streaming on HBO Max.