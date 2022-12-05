The former writer and star says times and tastes have changed since the show ended in 2013.

Mindy Kaling says 'so much' of The Office wouldn't fly today: 'That show is so inappropriate now'

Mindy Kaling is looking back at The Office with a critical eye.

The former writer and cast member of the iconic workplace comedy said in a new interview that "so much" of the show's humor wouldn't be okay today.

"That show is so inappropriate now," Kaling said Thursday on Good Morning America, while promoting her new publishing imprint. "The writers who I'm still in touch with now, we always talk about how so much of that show we probably couldn't make now. Tastes have changed, and honestly what offends people has changed so much now."

She went on to add, "I think that actually is one of the reasons the show is popular, because people feel like there's something kind of fearless about it or taboo that it talks about on the show."

Kaling also said she isn't planning to show The Office to her kids any time soon — or ever. "I kind of think maybe never," she quipped.

Based on the British TV series of the same name, The Office aired for nine seasons, from 2005 to 2013, chronicling the trials and tribulations of employees at a Pennsylvania paper company in mockumentary style. Kaling played Kelly Kapoor, a self-involved customer service rep, and her castmates included Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, and Rainn Wilson.

Asked what she thought her character would be up to these days, Kaling replied, "I think she would have quit Dunder Mifflin to become an influencer. And then probably be canceled almost immediately. Actually, most of the characters on that show would be canceled by now."

