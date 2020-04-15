Buckle up for steamy teen romance in first trailer for Mindy Kaling's comedy Never Have I Ever

The first trailer for Mindy Kaling's Netflix comedy Never Have I Ever has arrived, and it's full of steamy teen romance.

The new coming-of-age series is loosely based on Kaling's own childhood and centers on the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian-American teenage girl Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan). Described as an overachieving high school sophomore who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations, Devi is driven, smart, and confident. But all she wants is to be cool, lose her virginity, and live a normal, teenage life. And based on the trailer, she'll go to any lengths to make it happen. But in this day and age, normal is so overrated; weird is where it's at.

Created and executive produced by Kaling, Never Have I Ever is also executive produced by showrunner and writer Lang Fisher. While a premiere date has not been announced yet, check out the first trailer for the comedy above now.

