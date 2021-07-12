Mindy Kaling fangirls out after bumping into Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn

Not even Mindy Kaling is above an occasional bout of fan-girling.

The actress, executive producer, writer, and creator of The Mindy Project and Never Have I Ever recently ran into Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn and quickly shared her enthusiastic proof of the encounter Sunday on Instagram.

"I SCREAMED when I was walking out of my dad and step-mom's house and randomly saw @thechristinequinn on a break from shooting Selling Sunset on the sidewalk," Kaling wrote.

In her caption, Kaling gushed about her love for the Netflix reality show following a group of realtors to the rich who try to offload some ridiculously stunning properties in Hollywood.

"It's my favorite show on TV and not in like a 'guilty pleasure' way; that show is SO GOOD," Kaling wrote. "Christine is a fabulous real estate agent and new mom who sells $30 million dollar mansions in 7 inch Louboutins. Plus she keeps things spicy which is always nice! I love the whole cast and this made my year. Queen!"

She posted a photo of the two side by side, with both of them looking camera-perfect and Quinn sporting some very, very high heels.

Quinn later spotted Kaling's post and shared her love for the Mindy Project alum in the comments.

"Omggggggggg I love you so much! I am obsessed with you! I can't even! 😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩❤️❤️❤️," she wrote.

To which Kaling responded, "Also I love you too. You're amazing."

The lovefest continued, with both stars replying to various commenters. When former Mindy Project co-star Rebecca Rittenhouse wrote, "OMG STOP IT RIGHT NOW," Kaling replied, "I know. I died."

When a fan praised Quinn for looking so good in a spontaneous pic, she tossed another compliment to Kaling. "She was even more beautiful in person," she wrote. "You have no idea."