Elle. Issa. Selina. Mindy Kaling is honoring all the greats this Halloween weekend.

The actor, writer, director, and producer unveiled a slew of alter egos in an Instagram post on Friday, writing, "So I live for Halloween costumes. This year I decided to dress as a few female comedy legends in some of their iconic lewks. Can you guess who I am???"

The series of photos show Kaling posing as Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Selina Meyer in her red Veep suit; Reese Witherspoon's Elle Woods in her pink getup from Legally Blonde (Chihuahua included!); and Issa Rae's Insecure character, Issa, in her signature combo of a colorful blazer and strappy heels.

Mindy Kaling Instagram Mindy Kaling as Selina Meyer from 'Veep' and Elle Woods from 'Legally Blonde' | Credit: Mindy Kaling/Instagram

In addition, the Never Have I Ever creator channels Ali Wong in glasses and a golden yellow sheath and Amber Ruffin in a metallic suit and bow tie.

The post prompted lots of love from the celebrities in question, with Witherspoon asking, "MEEEEEEEEEEE ?! ?! 😍" after correctly identifying the other looks, and Ruffin calling Kaling "a sweet little honey beeeeeeeee!"

Rae replied, "I don't think you understand! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾," while Wong let the emojis do the talking for her: "WHAAAAAA???!!!! 😭😭😭👏👏👏🔥🔥🔥."

The Elle Woods costume is especially meaningful to Kaling and Witherspoon because Kaling is penning the script for Legally Blonde 3, which catches up with Elle Woods at the age of 40. Kaling is writing it with Parks and Recreation writer and producer Dan Goor.

MGM announced that Legally Blonde 3 will hit theaters in May 2022, with Witherspoon reprising her role.

