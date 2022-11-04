Kaling was eight and a half months pregnant when the terrifying incident occurred.

Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak had scary encounter with would-be thief pretending to be fan of The Office

Something tells us even Dwight would find this terrifying.

The Office alum Mindy Kaling dropped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this week and told a frightening tale of an encounter she'd had several years ago when out to dinner with longtime friend and Office costar B.J. Novak involving a wannabe robber.

"The most genuinely scary situation I've ever been in was when I was actually eight and a half months pregnant with [my daughter]," Kaling explained. "I went to dinner with my friend B.J. Novak ... He parked the car and we got out of the car, I noticed there was a weird kind of guy, staring at us from the parking meter."

Though Kaling was initially wary, the man told them that he "loved" the pair on The Office, which made the actress feel guilty for being suspicious of him.

B. J. Novak and Mindy Kaling 'The Office' costars and longtime friends B. J. Novak and Mindy Kaling | Credit: Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

"Then we walked down to go to the restaurant," she continued. "Restaurant's closed, for whatever reason. And then we walked back to the car, and when we walk back to the car — what we think is the car — we're like, 'Oh, that's probably not it, because there's somebody sitting in the driver's seat,' and we keep walking."

Eventually, she said, they realized they walked too far and returned to the car, and the same supposed Office fan was inside, which Kaling explained is the type that automatically locks itself. "He's sitting in the driver's seat and had B.J.'s laptop open and was on B.J.'s laptop," she said. "Which is so strange — he didn't try to steal his stuff."

At this point, Kaling and Novak decide to confront the man, and block the car's doors so he couldn't easily escape. "My sense of justice was greater than my sense of wanting to live," Kaling joked.

"And then B.J. went to their side, and was like, 'What did you take?'" she continued. "The guy kept looking over at the door to try to get out. I was sitting there like, 'You're not going anywhere.' Finally, B.J. got his laptop back and all of his stuff and he nodded to me, like, 'You can open the door and let him out.'"

As he left, the man told the duo, "You guys should be careful. Anybody could just get into your car." And though Kaling found that an odd thing for this wannabe robber to say — "As though this whole thing had been this like ruse that he had planned to teach us a valuable lesson" — he did ultimately have a point. She concluded, "By the way, it did teach us that! And then he kinda wandered away."

Watch Kaling recount the full story in the clip above.

