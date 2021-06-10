Milo Ventimiglia reunites with Gilmore Girls creator for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4

The This Is Us star joins the Amazon show in an undisclosed role.

Some members of the Gilmore Girls family are getting back together.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4 is turning into a mini reunion as actor Milo Ventimiglia joins the cast under series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino, EW has learned.

Ventimiglia played Jess Mariano on Gilmore Girls, which Sherman-Palladino also created and Palladino produced. But it's not clear what role he'll be playing on Maisel.

Season 4 will return Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, Stephanie Hsu, and Luke Kirby.

Milo Ventimiglia; Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Milo Ventimiglia joins 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' season 4. | Credit: John Shearer/Getty Images; Philippe Antonello/Amazon Studios

Also, fun to note is that Ventimiglia's This Is Us costar Sterling K. Brown appeared in season 3, which saw Midge (Brosnahan) going on the road with her manager Susie (Borstein) as the comedy act for the singer Shy's (Leroy McClain) tour. Brown played Shy's manager Reggie, who gave Midge and Susie a major wakeup call in the season 3 finale.

Word of Ventimiglia's casting comes after it was announced season 6 of This Is Us will be the show's last and will air in 2022. The actor teased a "magical and hopeful" ending to the show.

