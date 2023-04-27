The actor spray painted Banksy rat stencils around the studio with plans to contact maintenance about a "rat problem."

It seems there's a little of Jess Mariano in Milo Ventimiglia.

On Thursday's episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, the actor returned to Warner Bros. Studio and looked back at the "mischief" he caused while filming Gilmore Girls on the very same lot. Ventimiglia, who played Luke's (Scott Patterson) nephew and Rory's (Alexis Bledel) love interest Jess, said he channeled his inner Banksy and spray painted little rats around the lot to help pass the time during long days on set.

"When you're in your early 20s and you're on this big fancy studio lot and gonna be working the next 14, 15 hours, I'm a little bored. What else can I do?" Ventimiglia said. "I was really into stencil work like Banksy and stuff like that, and so I cut this stencil based on a Banksy stencil of a little rat holding a megaphone and I proceeded to spray paint it in different places around this lot here. The dumb things you do. And I'm never invited back."

"My plan was to do it on a massive level on these late nights when I'm filming here and then call the studio control and say, 'You have a rat problem,'" he continued. "But I never had the guts to do just that so we left it a couple times near my parking spot and whatnot."

Ventimiglia also copped to carving his name in a few of the studios.

GILMORE GIRLS, Milo Ventimiglia, 'Let Me Hear Your Balailakas Ringing Out' (Season 6, aired November Milo Ventimiglia as Jess on 'Gilmore Girls' | Credit: Everett Collection

Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, Gilmore Girls centered on a mother (Lauren Graham) and daughter (Bledel) and their life in the fictional small town of Stars Hollow, Conn. The dramedy ran for seven seasons between 2000 and 2007. Ventimiglia joined for season 2 and appeared as a central character throughout season 4 before returning in season 6. He reprised his role in the 2016 Netflix revival Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

"It's a timeless show," Ventimiglia told EW of the series in 2016. "It's something that people will appreciate for a very long time. And to see new fans that are younger than the age of the original fans, you know, it's exciting."

Watch Ventimiglia's interview with Hudson above.