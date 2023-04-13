Maddie and Wally... match made in death??

Paramount+'s School Spirits follows the story of Maddie Nears (Peyton List), who's stuck in the afterlife investigating her mysterious disappearance. As she tries to come to terms with what she believes to be her murder, she meets fellow spirit Wally Clark (Milo Manheim). Along the way Wally quickly develops feelings for Maddie, leading to the pair attending the homecoming dance together. At the end of the dance, fans finally got to see Wally and Maddie kiss. It was an exciting moment for viewers who had been shipping the pair since the start, and a slightly less exciting moment for the actors themselves.

When recounting his favorite moments from the show, Manheim remembers what was happening behind the scenes of that kiss. "Another great memory I have is when Peyton [List] and I were filming our kiss scene," Manheim tells EW. "In between resetting up shots, we would go hang out in her trailer and her brother was there. I love her brother so much, Spencer. He was like 'I'm bored. Can I come watch?' and Peyton kept on being like 'No!' I was like 'Yeah. Bro, come on! It'll be great!' That was a funny moment."

No matter how awkward the scene might have been, Manheim is ready to film all the Wally and Maddy interactions fans could possibly want. "I am just obsessed with Peyton List," he continues. "I think she's just an incredible actress and person. I'm grateful to be doing a scene with her any day."

When it comes to what's next for Maddy and Wally, Manheim is hopeful that a potential second season will dive more into their storyline, as well as his character's backstory. (The show is yet to get an official renewal.) "I want a whole flashback — not of Wally playing football — just of Wally being the man in high school. I want to see him with all of his friends. I want to see maybe his girlfriend, Debbie Gibson, who he mentioned in episode 2 by the pool. I want to see his life. I want to see what other clothes he wore to school. Sorry. That's me just being selfish," says Manheim.

School Spirits season 1 is available on Paramount+.

