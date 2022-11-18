The Coronation Street actress will make her debut on the show during the 2023 Christmas holidays.

Millie Gibson cast as new Doctor Who companion

The TARDIS has a new passenger.

The BBC announced today that actress Millie Gibson has been cast on the British science fiction show Doctor Who as the titular time-traveler's new companion, or partner-in-adventures, Ruby Sunday. Gibson, 18, will star opposite Ncuti Gatwa, who is playing the Fifteenth Doctor. Gibson will make her debut on the show over the 2023 Christmas season. Her previous credits include the long-running British soap opera Coronation Street.

"Whilst still being in total disbelief, I am beyond honored to be cast as the Doctor's companion," Gibson said in a statement. "It is a gift of a role, and a dream come true, and I will do everything to try and fill the boots the fellow companions have travelled in before me. And what better way to do that than being by the fabulous Ncuti Gatwa's side, I just can't wait to get started."

"Millie just is the companion," said Gatwa. "She is full of talent, strength, she has a cheeky sparkle in her eye and is sharp as a razor. From the moment she walked into the room she captured all of our attention with her effervescence and then solidified that attention with the sheer torque of her talent. This adventure is going to be so wild and so fun, I cannot wait to sail the universe with Millie!"

Doctor Who Millie Gibson, who will play Ruby Sunday | Credit: BBC

"It's the great honor of my job to find the next generation of talent, and Millie shines like a star already," said showrunner Russell T. Davies. "She's brilliant, dynamic, clever and a wonderful actor. As a Coronation Street fan, I've seen Millie survive chases, guns and sieges, but that's nothing compared to what lies ahead for Ruby Sunday."

Ahead of Gibson's arrival, three new Doctor Who episodes will screen in November with former Doctor Who star David Tennant returning to portray the Fourteenth Doctor. The trio of shows will mark the 60th anniversary of the series. Tennant replaces Jodie Whittaker, whose last episode as the Doctor screened last month.

