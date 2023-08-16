The actress has been on the hit Netflix series since she was 11.

Millie Bobby Brown is ready to leave Hawkins and the Upside Down behind.

In a recent interview with Women's Wear Daily, the Stranger Things star addressed the impending conclusion of the hit Netflix series, likening the fifth and final season to the end of high school.

"I think I'm ready. It's been such a huge factor in part of my life, but it's like graduating high school, it's like senior year," she said. "You're ready to go and blossom and flourish and you're grateful for the time you've had, but it's time to create your own message and live your own life."

Since Stranger Things premiered in 2016, with Brown playing the telekinetic adolescent Eleven, she has skyrocketed to global fame, leading the Enola Holmes movies and starring in two Godzilla films. She'll next star in the fantasy movie Damsel as well as the Russo brothers' sci-fi adventure The Electric State.

Brown, 19, also explained why she has tried to steer clear of social media as much as possible. "I personally feel it wasn't adding anything to my life. And I felt positive when I didn't have it on my phone. I just felt like I could live my life with more confidence and freedom, mental freedom," the actress said. "I just feel better for it. But that doesn't mean that the good social media I don't get to see: I just have a wonderful team that kind of censors it all, so that I can protect myself."

When it comes to Stranger Things wrapping up, Brown's castmates have expressed similar sentiments to hers.

Finn Wolfhard previously told EW, "I've tried not to think about it or process how sad it's gonna be, obviously, but it's gonna be a graduation of sorts for all of us, for the cast and a lot of the crew, too." He added, "I definitely am excited to finish Stranger Things and see what's out there after."

Meanwhile, David Harbour recently told Insider that he hopes his legacy will transcend his ST character, Jim Hopper, as he plans to prioritize movies when the series ends. "The first year of Stranger Things, I remember having a discussion with a publicist and her saying, 'Maybe you don't want to be associated with the show so much,' and I was like, 'Why? I love this show. I love the character,'" he said. "And I do love the show. And I do love the character. But I don't want to be just that character. I don't want to be just that guy."

He continued: "I got different stuff in me, and I want you guys to see that. I don't want people yelling 'Hopper' on the street every five minutes the rest of my life."

Gaten Matarazzo expressed a little more apprehension than his costars in an interview on The Tonight Show, saying, "There's kind of an excitement there because you always want to wrap it up and see how these characters are going to finally develop one last time, and how they're going to finish their journeys. But also there's like a deep fear. Not only has it been amazing, but it's been pretty great job security for a while. Back to freelance."

