But will it be as dark as her season 2 eyeliner?

Millie Bobby Brown says Eleven is 'in the darkest state she's ever been' in Stranger Things season 4

Stranger Things Close this dialog window Streaming Options

When we first met Eleven in Stranger Things' debut season, she was in a pretty bleak place. Having escaped from a mysterious facility, she only had a brief respite to chow down on some french fries before her adventure began, dealing with demogorgons, the Upside Down, and being a preteen.

But with three seasons in the rearview, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) has learned to speak up, make friends, kiss boys, and, of course, slay many a monster. The upcoming season 4 — which will be released in two volumes on Netflix, the first dropping May 27 — promises to be even darker than Eleven's bitchin' eyeliner.

"You get to see Eleven in the darkest state she's ever been," Brown says of the new episodes during a virtual visit to the Stranger Things set. "This has definitely been the hardest season I've ever filmed. And there have been some of the scariest, scariest things that I've ever seen as a human, which you guys will get to see, for sure."

Stanger Things 4 Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven unleashes in 'Stranger Things' season 4. | Credit: Netflix

The end of season 3 saw Eleven left powerless, and now, she'll need to reckon with her past to see about getting them back… which means remembering that creepy facility where we first met her back in season 1.

"That story line of her as a young child wasn't covered. There were still so many questions, from me and from the viewers," Brown says, promising that "you get to see that this season."

Eleven won't be the only one in a dark place when we return to Hawkins. Brown's costar Finn Wolfhard adds that season 4 — which has been described by co-creator Ross Duffer as a "full-fledged Nightmare on Elm Street-esque horror film" — is "easily" the "scariest and the darkest" of them all.

"I think inherently it becomes darker every season," Wolfhard muses. "It also kind of becomes [a] different genre... I mean, it gets everything. It gets funnier, it gets scarier, it gets more dramatic. And I think that just comes with all of us growing up and getting older. We're not all going to be in mop top wigs when we're 40 years old, screaming about demogorgons and stuff. And I think this is a very good example of the Duffers really kind of treating our characters their ages. And I like to compare it to Harry Potter. Harry Potter, as those movies went on, the darker they went. And that's kind of where we're at now. It's a perfect progression, in my opinion."

Stranger Things season 4, volume 1 emerges from the Upside Down and onto Netflix May 27.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: