Millie Bobby Brown sings Dua Lipa, 'Despacito' for Fallon's Whisper Challenge

Millie Bobby Brown, the mistress of singing things on The Tonight Show, isn't hindered in her musical pursuits by the quarantine. The Stranger Things star sang through a few bits of Dua Lipa's "Don't Start Now" and Luis Fonsi's "Despacito" for Jimmy Fallon's at-home edition of the Singing Whisper Challenge.

Typically, how this game works is he and his guest take turns wearing noise-canceling headphones while trying to guess what song the other is singing. Since both Fallon and Brown were video chatting from home, they just had to press the mute button on their chat. Simple.

What's not simple is reading each other's lips through a sometimes-blurry screen. Dancing in front of her wall of album covers wasn't enough to get Fallon to guess "Despacito."

Brown and the cast of Stranger Things, including David Harbour, re-assembled in early March for the first table read of the season 4 script, hyping up the return of Chief Hopper and the whole new Russian winter tundra story arc coming in the new episodes. Then the coronavirus pandemic put things on pause. Now, as she says, she's stuck in quarantine in Georgia.

"[The crew] already shot two weeks in Lithuania... We were just about to get into it, but for everyone's safety and well-being and health, obviously, production stopped," Brown confirmed to Fallon. "But we're ready to get back to work as soon as this is all over."

