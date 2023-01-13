MILF Manor premiere preview: April Jayne sizes up her cougar competition

Look, we're all still coming to terms with the fact that MILF Manor is a real show and not some elaborate, performance-art prank from the writers at 30 Rock. Indeed, this new TLC dating series — in which 8 women, ages 44-60, travel to a luxurious Mexican villa to date a bunch of young dudes — is definitely an actual program coming to national television. Need proof? EW has an exclusive clip of the series premiere.

In the preview, April Jayne — a 60-year-old personal trainer based in Los Angeles — is the first to arrive at the villa. She's excited to start chatting with some sexy single men; instead, in walks fellow MILF Pola, 48, who owns a gym in Miami. "I'm expecting for some guys to walk up and introduce themselves, and her comes Pola," huffs April. She blankly looks Pola up and down when the woman arrives. "I'm confident," says April. "She doesn't have anything on me."

MILF Manor April and Pola, April Jayne sizes up Pola on 'MILF Manor' | Credit: TLC

Come now, April! Eight young studs are headed your way, so there will be enough beefcake to go around. Other MILFs looking for love include Kelle, a 51-year-old mother of six, and Shannan, 51, who recently dated a 27-year-old. Notes TLC in the official MILF Manor description, "Each episode features challenges that will prove whether a connection is genuine or if it's time to leave the manor. Will the young gentlemen be able to win over the MILFs with their charming good looks or will their behavior prove them under-experienced and land them on the chopping block?"

MILF Manor premieres Sunday, Jan. 15 at 10 p.m. on TLC and Discovery+.

