Miley Cyrus' heartfelt thank-you letter to Hannah Montana will have fans tearing up

Miley Cyrus is pouring her heart out about her Hannah Montana years on the 15th anniversary of the Disney Channel show's premiere. On Wednesday, the Plastic Hearts singer posted a two-page thank-you letter to her onscreen alter ego, looking back at both triumphs and heartaches.

"It's been a while. 15 years to be exact," Cyrus writes. "Since the first time I slid those blonde bangs over my forehead in the best attempt to conceal my identity. Then slipped into a puke pink terry cloth robe and a bedazzled HM over the [heart]."

Hannah Montana premiered March 24, 2006, and ran for four seasons, starring Cyrus as spunky middle-schooler Miley Stewart, who led a double life as a pop star named Hannah Montana. The show also featured Cyrus' father, country star Billy Ray Cyrus, as well as Emily Osment, Mitchell Musso, and Jason Earl Jones — all of whom get shout-outs in the letter.

While her character was trying to balance two worlds, Cyrus' letter opens up about how much Hannah Montana became a part of her.

"In reality there was a time in my life when you held more of my identity in your glove than I did my bare hands," Cyrus writes. "We had an equal exchange in which you provided me a superlative amount of fame in return for the anonymity I could gift to you."

Cyrus' childhood dreams of being a rock star were never a sure thing, and the letter looks back to the moment when she first auditioned for the show. "I couldn't have imagined while taping myself singing 'I Love Rock & Roll' against a white wall in my mom's friend's kitchen in Nashville, TN, the name taped in marquee style letters on the front of a first draft script would make my wildest dreams a reality," she writes.

Despite any of her doubts, Hannah Montana quickly became a huge hit, leading Cyrus to her first world tour in 2007 (the Jonas Brothers and Aly & AJ were her opening acts). She would go on to get her own video game series and her own movie, 2009's Hannah Montana: The Movie.

The show ended in 2011. The final episode was titled "Wherever I Go," which saw Miley Stewart get an offer from Steven Spielberg and Tom Cruise to go make a movie in Hollywood. Cyrus longingly remembers singing the last song and donning the trademark blond wig. She writes, "The first verse sings 'Everything is about to change. A chapter ending but the stories only just begun. A page is turning for everyone.' And closes on a soaring chorus belting 'we might be apart but I hope you know you always know you'll be with me where I go.' Hannah, I hope you hear me + believe those words are true."

Bringing things full circle, the Hannah Montana Twitter account replied to Cyrus' letter: "Nice to hear from you @MileyCyrus. It's only been a decade."

