The comedian has since had his removed.

Friends who get inked together, stay together.

During an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Thursday to promote their upcoming New Year's Eve special on NBC, Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson admitted that after the singer was a guest on Saturday Night Live back in 2017, the duo got matching tattoos.

After Cyrus and Davidson performed "The Baby Step" sketch, they decided to get the words,"We babies," etched on their bodies.

"It was a very dark time in our lives," joked the comedian. Added Cyrus, "We were dressed as babies, everything seemed fun and fine."

"We made this SNL sketch where we were babies that were rapping: trap babies," said Davidson. "One of the many brilliant ideas that I bring to the SNL table."

Cyrus then went on to explain that after they finished the sketch, Larry David, who was also on SNL that night, asked them what it was all about.

"At the end, our excuse for it all, you know, Larry David said, 'What is going on?' And we said, 'We babies,'" said the singer. "And for some reason, we looked at each other and were like, 'That's a great tattoo.'"

Luckily (or maybe unluckily), Davidson's tattoo guy was able to pop over to N.Y.C.'s Rockefeller Center (where SNL is taped) immediately and before they knew it, he and Cyrus had the words "we babies" in permanent ink. While Cyrus' is still visible on her foot, Davidson's is barely visible on his hand due to the fact he's in the process of having all his ink removed.

"I burned mine off and you still have yours," Davidson pointed out.

Watch the "Baby Step" sketch and interview above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.