The pop star will perform covers and her own songs from her backyard in Los Angeles.

MTV Unplugged type Music genre Pop

Miley Cyrus is going unplugged once more.

MTV announced Monday that the pop star has set another Unplugged special, this time reimagined from her own backyard in Los Angeles. Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions will feature Cyrus performing a cover of Britney Spears' "Gimme More," as well as songs by Pearl Jam, the Cardigans, and more, in addition to stripped-down acoustic versions of her own career-defining hits and her latest single, "Midnight Sky."

Cyrus previously appeared in Miley Cyrus: MTV Unplugged in 2014, alongside Madonna. Other popular MTV Unplugged specials have featured Nirvana, Mariah Carey, Bon Jovi, Lauryn Hill, and many more. This spring, the network also launched the MTV Unplugged at Home series to promote social distancing in an effort to flatten the curve of the coronavirus pandemic.

MTV Unplugged Presents Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions premieres Friday, Oct. 16, at 7 p.m. ET/PT on MTV in the U.S., and will roll out internationally starting Oct. 16 and continue throughout the weekend.

